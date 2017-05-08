The Country That Suprisingly Pays Less For Starbucks Drinks
We all need our cup of Starbucks to get through the day, even though we don't like to admit it we are always fascinated to see if maybe this time they'll spell your name right! Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WTSP 8:47 AM. EDT May 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides?
-
Friends remember man killed at car show
-
Latest on Anclote fire
-
Police recalls
-
Parkway closed by fire
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Pasco fire now 2,200 acres
-
Brush fire burning in Starkey Park
-
Brush fire burning in Pasco County
-
Washing machine explodes, damages home
More Stories
-
Three schools closed due to wildfire smokeMay. 8, 2017, 8:10 a.m.
-
Obama defends health care law threatened with repealMay. 8, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
Officers risking lives in risky ridesMay. 7, 2017, 3:30 p.m.