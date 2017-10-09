Top Haunted Houses to Visit Without Breaking the Bank
During the Halloween season, some people like tricks, some like treats and others just want to be scared senseless. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explores a list of haunted spots you can visit for less than $50.
WTSP 5:02 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
