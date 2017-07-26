Warm-Weather Lovers Rejoice! Fall is Going To Be Hot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officials ID shark dragging suspect
-
One killed in fair ride accident
-
Man loses big toe after getting pedicure
-
82-year-old attacked, left for dead
-
Video showing shark being dragged behind boat prompts FWC investigation
-
Egg-tossing pranksters pick wrong target
-
Tampa Heights neighbors frustrated with FDOT toll lane plans
-
Veteran recalls segregated forces
-
Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
More Stories
-
What do we know about 'Fire Ball' ride that…Jul 26, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
One dead, seven hurt in ride malfunction at Ohio State FairJul 26, 2017, 8:10 p.m.
-
Sunshine and heat; Small chance of rainJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.