You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books
As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.
WTSP 2:16 PM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Terry, Chauna Thompson charged with murder in Denny's beating death
-
Swim advisories issued to four local beaches due to bacteria levels
-
Family settles with HOA over late payment
-
Comey had friend leak memo
-
Raw: Witness video of beating death outside Sheldon-area Denny's
-
Cheeto the seahorse gets released into the wild
-
Distracted driver with toddler
-
Woman afraid after police stop
-
Dealing with Dementia
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
More Stories
-
North Shore Park beach reopens, three area beaches…Jun. 8, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
-
UK election appears to be 'disaster' for Prime…Jun. 9, 2017, 3:51 a.m.
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier to reportedly miss two months…Jun. 9, 2017, 1:23 p.m.