Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after battle with leukemia

Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy died Wednesday morning after a long battle with cancer. He was 57.
TMZ reports he died at an NYC hospital where he had been undergoing chemotherapy.
Charlie was a very successful stand-up comedian and co-starred on the "Chappelle's Show." He also co-wrote some of Eddie Muphy's movies including "Norbit" and "Vampire in Brooklyn."
TMZ says Charlie's wife passed away in 2009 from cervical cancer.
