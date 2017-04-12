Charlie Murphy dead at 57 after battle with leukemia

(HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: HECTOR MATA, 2007 AFP)

Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy died Wednesday morning after a long battle with cancer. He was 57.

TMZ reports he died at an NYC hospital where he had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Charlie was a very successful stand-up comedian and co-starred on the "Chappelle's Show." He also co-wrote some of Eddie Muphy's movies including "Norbit" and "Vampire in Brooklyn."

TMZ says Charlie's wife passed away in 2009 from cervical cancer.

