Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake named top fair food

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake was named the top Florida State Fair food by fairgoers beating 22 other tasty items.

Kevin and Mama Jane McGrath, a family concession since 1978, cooked up the Pizza Funnel Cakes that features corn meal funnel cake batter mixed with enchilada spices, poured through a funnel and deep-fried. Then it is topped with queso and ground chorizo. The dish got 19 percent of the vote.

The runner-up was the Florida Firecracker: 10 ounces of fresh ground chuck mixed with special seasoning and stuffed with jalapeno poppers filled with cream cheese and extra sharp cheddar cheese. The meat is then wrapped in bacon and slow roasted in a smoker. It is served on an eight-inch hoagie roll with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and special sauces.

Other top finishers were the White Cheddar and Bacon Pretzel Dog, the Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake and the Pizza Cone.

The fair runs Feb. 9 through 20. Discounted admission and ride armband tickets are available online at FloridaStateFair.com and all Florida Walgreens through Feb. 8.

