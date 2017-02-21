Chris Brown to bring tour to Tampa

Chris Brown in June 2015 in New Jersey. (Photo: Scott Roth, AP)

TAMPA -- Chris Brown is hitting the road to go on tour once again--including a stop in Tampa and he's bringing some well-known names with him.

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling, singer-songwriter, Chris Brown, brings the Party to cities across North America this summer with The Party Tour. He will make his way to Tampa at the AMALIE Arena on April 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The Party Tour features 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis, and Kap G.

For more information visit livenation.com.

Tickets for the event go on sale Saturday, February 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the McDonald's Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com.

