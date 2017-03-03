Cirque du Soleil show ending 19-year run at Disney World

Cirque du Soleil will end its run of "La Nouba" on Dec. 31. (Photo: Disney)

Cirque du Soleil fans and Disney Springs fans, listen up. Your time to see "La Nouba" is running out.

After 19 years and more than 10 million guests, the show will turn out its spotlight for the final time on Dec. 31.

“We are incredibly proud of the success that La Nouba has had for nearly two decades,” said Jerry Nadal, Senior Vice President of the Resident Shows Division for Cirque du Soleil. “We want to thank Walt Disney World Resort for a wonderful run over the years. We look forward to announcing what’s next.”

La Nouba, which premiered on Dec. 23, 1998, was the first Cirque du Soleil show to take permanent residence in a city outside of Las Vegas.

