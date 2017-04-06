Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Don Rickles speaks onstage at Spike TV's "Don Rickles: One Night Only" on May 6, 2014 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spike TV (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2014 Getty Images)

Longtime comic Don Rickles has died, according to TMZ.com and Variety.

Rickles, known as the 'insult comic,' rose to fame in the 1960s with appearances on "The Tonight Show" and "The Dean Martin Show," according to the entertainment website.

He performed for years in Las Vegas, had his own TV show in the late '60s on ABC. He also was a regular on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "The Addams Family" and "Gilligan's Island."

