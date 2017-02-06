Did you catch Lady Gaga's political message?

Lady Gaga's performance stunned millions of people. Did you catch her hidden political message?

How about that Lady Gaga Halftime performance?

Gaga went all out. She started her performance on the roof of N-R-G stadium, she jumped off the roof down onto the field flipping through the air on suspension cables, rocked a piano, played a guitar and sang the whole thing live.

Did you catch the hidden political message in Lady Gaga's performance?

It was so subtle that a lot of people missed it.

In the very beginning of her performance, the pop artist sang "America the Beautiful" before quickly switching to, "This Land is Your Land," a popular song being used in the protests that have taken place after President Donald Trump took office.

People sang the song at women's marches across the nation the day after Trump's inauguration.

Lady Gaga did not give a speech expressing her beliefs, and for that, a lot of President Trump supporters say they were grateful.

Lady Gaga wowed the crowd and left a lot of people wondering how next year’s artist will raise the bar.

