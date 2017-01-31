Disney fans petition for silent Trump in Hall of Presidents

Not all Walt Disney World fans are behind President Trump. Some are asking the theme park to silence the animatronic figure that represents the new president. WXIA photo

Not all Walt Disney World fans are behind President Trump. Some are asking the theme park to silence the animatronic figure that represents the new president.

According to insidethemagic.net, Matthew Rogers of Brooklyn, N.Y., has started a petition -- click here for petition -- calling for the President Trump figure in the hall to be silent.

The petition reads:

This is a petition to stop the inevitable Donald Trump animatronic figure from speaking, let alone giving a speech similar to the one given by Barack Obama and past incumbent Presidents….[Donald Trump] is perhaps best known for how he uses his words sometimes carelessly, yet oftentimes with the specific intent of degrading, insulting and demeaning not only those who do not agree with him on any given topic, but entire groups of people including Mexicans, Muslims, women and the disabled….We ask that Walt Disney World take a stand against divisive and hurtful rhetoric….

The petition calls for a change of procedure because it has been customary for the incumbent president and President Lincoln to give speeches.

The attraction is currently closed for renovation.

