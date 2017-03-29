Disney moving some metal detectors at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will be moving some of its bag checks and metal detectors to the Transportation and Ticket Center, according to a statement from the company. Getty photo (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, This content is subject to copyright.)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will be moving some of its bag checks and metal detectors to the Transportation and Ticket Center, according to a statement from the company.

“As part of an ongoing effort to enhance the arrival experience for guests at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park, we have relocated some of our bag checks and metal detectors to the Transportation and Ticket Center and the monorail stations at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort,“ a Disney spokeswoman said.

The change goes into effect Monday.

Visitors who drive to Magic Kingdom park at TCC and then enter the theme park through boats or ferries, the Orlando Sentinel reports. Under the current set up, guests can board those vessels without going through security checks.

Come Monday, those visitors will go through checks at TCC, they will not have to go through metal detectors or bag checks once they get to Magic Kingdom. There will still be checks for visitors who arrive via buses or some other form of transportation, the newspaper reports.

