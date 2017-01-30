Disney Quest closing to make room for NBA attraction

Disney Quest has been open since 1998. (Photo: wikipedia.org)

Walt Disney World's Disney Springs is losing an attraction to gain an attraction.

According to the resort's official blog, Disney Quest, which has offered interactive games since its opening in 1998, will close July 3 to make way for The NBA Experience.

The new attraction, in the blog's words, " will be a one-of-a-kind basketball-themed experience featuring hands-on activities that put guests of all ages right in the middle of NBA game action. There will be immersive NBA video productions and numerous interactive experiences, as well as a restaurant and a retail store."

Disney Springs, formerly known at Downtown Disney, has been the scene for a major renovation over the past couple of years, bringing in new restaurants and shopping options.

