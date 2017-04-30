Disney to open new themed area based on Avatar movie

In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, AVATAR Flight of Passage at Disney's Animal Kingdom is seen. Disney Parks via Getty Images (Photo: Handout, 2015 Disney Parks)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Disney's latest themed area will open in May, and while it's based on a blockbuster movie, it will be a place ripe for Instagram and selfie opportunities.



The Orlando Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2oYm0wm) Pandora: The World of Avatar will open May 27.



The theme park provided a media tour Saturday. The 12-acre land is in Disney's Animal Kingdom.



Designers aimed to immerse visitors into a new land they could enjoy without necessarily knowing the plot line of "Avatar," a movie that came out almost a decade ago.



Pandora is a land filled with Instagram opportunities. The hallmark is the 156-foot-tall "floating mountain" structure. There are also gardens with plants the colors of avocado, pomegranate and mangoes. One looks like a stained glass lamp from a Salvador Dali painting.

