Disney World selling discount tickets to Fla. residents

People watch a show on stage in front of Cinderella's castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla. - Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images

If you've been waiting for an excuse to head down Interstate 4 and get in some Mickey time, Walt Disney World is making it easier for Florida residents.

Residents can purchase the Discover Disney ticket, which offers three days for $139 per person, plus tax. You can add an additional day for $20.

Each ticket is for one park per day. Tickets can be used on nonconsecutive days

The offer is good through June 9.

The only blockout days are at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park May 27 through June 9.

For information, go to the resort website.

