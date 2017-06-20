Clearwater Jazz Holiday unveils poster

The 2017 Clearwater Jazz Holiday poster has been released.

CLEARWATER, Fla. – We already know some of the performers coming to town for October’s Clearwater Jazz Holiday, but the party for the poster unveiling always ramps up the excitement.

Jazz lovers gathered at Lokey Mercedes-Benz Tuesday evening to get the first peek at the original artwork.

This year’s poster was designed by Nate Baranowski. He’s a street painter, muralist, and fine artist based in Tampa. His piece for the music festival features a saxophone, mic stand, legs of performers, a reflection of the jazz holiday logo, and a stand-up bass in the background.

Now in its 38th year, the Clearwater Jazz Holiday runs between Oct. 19 and 22. Featured performers include Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald, The Avett Brothers, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, The Temptations and The Four Tops.

For a complete list of performers and ticket information click here.

10News is a proud sponsor of the music festival. It helps support a jazz education program in area schools.

