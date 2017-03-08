WTSP
Close

Ed Sheeran announces Tampa concert date

WCNC 9:12 AM. EST March 08, 2017

TAMPA. – Ed Sheeran is coming to the Tampa Bay Area.

The British singer-songwriter turned pop sensation announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be touring across North America in support of his newly released third album, Divide.

Sheeran’s announcement coincided with an appearance on NBC’s TODAY.

“First of all, did your tweet go out?” asked TODAY host Carson Daly. “Did you make the big announcement on the tour, did that go out?”

Sheeran replied, “I don’t know, let’s just make it now.”

Sheeran’s tour will have him perform 48 times over the course of four months, including a sto pin Tampa on August 29th.

Concert tickets for Sheeran’s tour will go on sale beginning March 17, but a special pre-sale for fans will begin at 10 a.m. on March 13.

For a complete list of tour dates, click here.

