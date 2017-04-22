Erin Moran, Joanie on 'Happy Days,' dead at 56

Actresses Erin Moran, left, poses with Marion Ross, who played her mother on "Happy Days." (Photo: David Livingston, 2008 Getty Images)

Erin Moran, who played Joanie on the 1970s sitcoms "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi," has died, CBS is reporting.

The actress was 56.

Around 4:07 p.m. Harrison County dispatch in Corydon, Indiana, received a 911 call for an unresponsive female.

First responders determined that Moran was deceased.

An autopsy is pending.

She had struggled with addiction issues in recent years, landing in supermarket tabloids and TV talk shows because of her behavior.

Actress Marion Ross, center is joined by director Garry Marshall, left and fellow "Happy Days" cast members Tom Bosley, Erin Moran, Henry Winkler and Anson Williams after Ross received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2001. (Photo: Vince Bucci)

Moran's first acting credit, according to the Internet Movie Database, was in 1967. She appeared on TV shows such as "Dakari," "Death Valley Days" and "Gunsmoke" before getting the role of Joanie in 1974. The show ran until 1984.

"Joanie Loves Chachi" aired for one season in 1982.

