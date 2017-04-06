10News emcees Cigar City Brewing's Cut for a Cure 2017

(Photo: Beau Zimmer live video)

TAMPA -- Cigar City Brewing wanted to contribute in funding the cure for pediatric cancer. They decided to put their own spin on it, however.

Instead of cutting the hair off their heads, the brewing masters decided to cut and shave their beards instead.

All proceeds will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and the brewery has been doing this for several years. In one night alone, they raised $7,000 and have totaled raising at least $30,000 over the last several years.

10News Reporter Beau Zimmer emceed the event Thursday evening.

For more information on the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, check out the website.

