Ahead of Gasparilla, how to dress like a pirate on any budget

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- In preparation for Gasparilla Pirate Fest, we visited Theatrical Fantasy Costumes to help us look the part.

Rick Paul and his wife, Sarah, explained there are a couple different levels of pirate costumes to choose from depending on how much money you want to spend and dressed up you want to get.

If you're trying to keep cost down, an eye patch, bandana and pirate hat will only run you a couple bucks each and convey the message that you are dressed like a pirate.

If you're looking for a complete costume, with less effort, a pre-packaged costume might do the trick. They start around $30 and go up into the hundreds.

If you want to go all out, a custom, piece-by-piece outfit might be what you're looking for, but these can run you a couple hundred dollars.

"Some people just want to spend a little money and some people go crazy, and want to enjoy their life, and get engulfed in the hole concept of being a pirate and then they use it again every year," Paul said. "Gasparilla is never going away."

