Ally Elizabeth Burt named 83rd Strawberry Festival queen

Ally Elizabeth Burt, a senior at Seffner Christian Academy, is crowned queen of the 83rd Florida Strawberry Festival. (Photo: Provided)

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- Ally Elizabeth Burt, a senior at Seffner Christian Academy, is crowned queen of the 83rd Florida Strawberry Festival.

Burt was selected from a slate of 28 contestants during the festival's pageant Saturday, Jan. 20, according to a news release. She also was voted Miss Congeniality.

Dallas Baker was chosen first maid with court members Baylee Astin, Selena Berrios and Zoe Rasmussen.

While a senior at Seffner serving as class and student government presidents, Burt also is dual enrolled at Hillsborough Community College. She plans to go to a Florida university and major in biology.

"I want to serve with humility," said Burt, according to the release. "The spotlight won't be on me; it will be on the festival."

Tickets for the 11-day festival are on sale now. It takes place from March 1-11.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV