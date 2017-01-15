Anchor Tammie Fields emcees MLK Breakfast

10News Reporter Tammie Fields went to the MLK event hosted at HCC Sunday. (Photo: WTSP)

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- The Improvement League of Plant City hosted its 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership breakfast Sunday morning at the John R. Trinkle Center at Hillsborough Community College in Plant City. 10 News Anchor Tammie Fields was deeply honored to serve as mistress of the ceremony for the event.

Beautiful! Mt Olive Rainbow of Faith from Mt Olive M.B. Church #MLKDAY #WTSP pic.twitter.com/vu2rtcKnKA — Tammie Fields (@tammiefields) January 15, 2017

The guest speaker who received a standing ovation for his speech was Harrison Peters, the Chief of Schools for the Hillsborough County School District.

The Durant High School JROTC Color Guard presented the colors and led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance while the Rainbow Colors Flag Praise Team from Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and Kali Kali Dance Company entertained those in attendance.

Theodore Taylor and Keith Jackson received awards during the event and Patricia Porter was honored posthumously.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will benefit the Bing Rooming House African American Museum and league youth programs.

Four students received scholarships from the John Dicks Family Foundation during the event, Ciara Brown, Kierra Davis, Milik Bennett, and Korey Jackson.

Organizers say the events continue; Sunday there's an MLK Gospel Fest from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Plant City MLK Recreation Center. The event is free.

Monday, January, 16th and Saturday, January 21st at 7:30 a.m. there's a Day of Service & Caring at the Plant City Bing House Museum at 205 Allen Street in Plant City. Click here for a complete list of events.





