Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley bringing comedy acts to Tampa in September

Mark Bergin, WTSP 4:03 PM. EDT July 12, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Chris Tucker and special guest D.L. Hughley are bringing their comedy acts to Tampa’s Amalie Arena later this year.

The arena announced Monday the duo would perform on Sept. 8 with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Anyone wanting to attend can purchase tickets at Amalie Arena’s McDonald’s Ticket office, Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster’s website or by calling (800)745-3000. Tickets start at $41.75.

Tucker is famous for his roles in “Friday” and “Rush Hour.” In 2015, he returned to standup in the Netflix special “Chris Tucker Live.”

Hughley has starred in the ABC sitcom “The Hughleys” and performed on a CNN talk show. He’s also worked as a correspondent for “The Jay Leno Show.” Hughley’s comedy special “Clear” debuted on Showtime in 2014.

Editor’s Note: The Tampa Bay Times contributed to this story.

