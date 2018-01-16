Disney On Ice heads to Amalie Arena this spring

Disney characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse attend a special skating experience with Princess Wishes and children from The Sunshine Kids at Citi Pond in Bryant Park in New York City on Jan. 14, 2011. (Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Mickey Mouse, Minnie and friends are headed to Amalie Arena this spring for Disney on Ice.

Tickets starting at $18, tickets for “Reach For The Stars” are on sale on Ticketmaster’s website, at the arena’s ticket office or by calling (800)745-3000.

Group discounts are available by calling (813)301-6900.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will set the stage at eight performances over the course of four days. Anna, Elsa and Olaf from the movie “Frozen” will also appear to sing the Academy Award-winning song “Let It Go.”

Other characters from “The Little Mermaid” and from “Beauty and the Beast” are set to make appearances too.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Disney on Ice most recently appeared at Amalie Arena this past fall.

