Ahoy! Avast ye landlubbers as pirates take over the Bay and ye Mayor Buckhorn

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

TAMPA, Fla. -- ARRGH you ready for Gasparilla?

Ahoy mateys because ye landlubbers be dealing with pirates this weekend.

It didn't take long to spot the Mayor, neither, as the pirates started chanting, "Where is the mayor, bring us the mayor!"

Blimey! Pirates have already been spotted across the Bay and ye Mayor Bob Buckhorn already be shakin' in his boots as the pirates went after him this morn' for the key of the city.

Buckhorn has yet to surrender but these pirates will give 'em the ol' heave ho, as they make him shout, "Shiver me timbers!"

Avast ye as the old scallywags give in and the old Buccaneers take over the scene.

Ye scallywags and landlubbers be screaming 'Thar she blows!' as ye be three sheets to the wind anyway.

As long as ye take on the old seadogs, maybe ye won't have to walk the plank.

