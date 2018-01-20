Budweiser Clydesdales to appear at Gasparilla Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. – The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales are set to make several appearances throughout the Tampa Bay area as part of the Gasparilla festivities.
An eight-horse hitch will march in the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
The “Gentle Giants” will also crash a house party and deliver cases of Budweiser to one lucky customer on Friday, according to a news release. People are invited to watch the delivery in person, which will take place at 2323 West North B Street.
Other stops by the Clydesdales include;
- Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 3-5 p.m. at Total Wine at 1720 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33607
- Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 1-4 p.m. at Walmart at 10327 Big Bend Rd, Riverview, FL 33578
- Thursday, Jan. 25, from 2-6 p.m. at Circle K at 17565 FL-54, Lutz, FL 33558
