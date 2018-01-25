Gasparilla FAQs: What you need to know for Saturday

CHRIS URSO | Times Pirates from Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla are seen aboard the Jose Gasparill for the annual Gasparilla Invasion Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Tampa. Named for pirate Jose Gaspar, who terrorized the coastal waters of West Florida during the late 18th and early 19th centuries, Tampa's annual Gasparilla celebration begins with the Gasparilla Invasion. (Photo: CHRIS URSO, Tampa Bay Times)

If you're not a seasoned Gasparilla goer, you may have some questions about what you can and can't do on Saturday. We've got information from the official Gasparilla Pirate Fest website to help you.

FOOD AND DRINK

There will be vendors there, but can you bring your coolers, grills and bottles? Sorry, no. Glass bottles are banned under Tampa city law. Coolers are considered a safety hazard to the large crowd. And grills are prohibited.

PETS

Can you bring your pets? Again, no. Only service animals are allowed.

BANNED ITEMS

Here's the list of what you can't bring:

No styrofoam cups or containers

Advertising of any product or service

Glass containers of any sort

Coolers (but small soft-sided cooler and lunch bags are permitted for childcare needs and medical need)

Contests or lotteries of any kind

Grills of any kind

Tents of any sort

Fence, stakes or rope (used by spectators to reserve space for parade viewing)

Sampling or give-away of any product or service

Selling any product or service

Solicitation or database development of any kind

Vehicles of any sort

Weapons of any sort

Illegal drugs of any sort

PORTA POTTIES

If you gotta go, there are portable toilets along the parade route, near reserved seating and in downtown at the Pirate Street Fest site.

STREET CLOSURES

BICYCLES

You can ride a bike to the event site, but once you're there you have to walk them.

RESERVING SPACE

No tents, ropes or fencing. If you want to save space, you have to arrive early and occupy the space.

