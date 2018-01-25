Gasparilla FAQs: What you need to know for Saturday

If you're not a seasoned Gasparilla goer, you may have some questions about what you can and can't do on Saturday. We've got information from the official Gasparilla Pirate Fest website to help you.
FOOD AND DRINK
There will be vendors there, but can you bring your coolers, grills and bottles? Sorry, no. Glass bottles are banned under Tampa city law. Coolers are considered a safety hazard to the large crowd. And grills are prohibited.
PETS
Can you bring your pets? Again, no. Only service animals are allowed.
BANNED ITEMS
Here's the list of what you can't bring:
- No styrofoam cups or containers
- Advertising of any product or service
- Glass containers of any sort
- Coolers (but small soft-sided cooler and lunch bags are permitted for childcare needs and medical need)
- Contests or lotteries of any kind
- Grills of any kind
- Tents of any sort
- Fence, stakes or rope (used by spectators to reserve space for parade viewing)
- Sampling or give-away of any product or service
- Selling any product or service
- Solicitation or database development of any kind
- Vehicles of any sort
- Weapons of any sort
- Illegal drugs of any sort
PORTA POTTIES
If you gotta go, there are portable toilets along the parade route, near reserved seating and in downtown at the Pirate Street Fest site.
STREET CLOSURES
We have a complete list posted here.
BICYCLES
You can ride a bike to the event site, but once you're there you have to walk them.
RESERVING SPACE
No tents, ropes or fencing. If you want to save space, you have to arrive early and occupy the space.
