Gasparilla pirate invasion gets underway in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Pirates are set to invade Tampa aboard the José Gasparilla ship on Saturday.
It marks the 103rd Gasparilla Pirate Festival.
Gasparilla attracts about 500,000 people each year.
Related: Get a schedule, parking info, banned items and more
Previous: Traffic, parking and getting around on Parade Day
More: The history behind Tampa's pirate festival
Photos: Pictures of Gasparilla 2018 as pirates invaded Tampa Bay
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs