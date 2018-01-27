Gasparilla pirate invasion gets underway in Tampa

Pirates pose for a photo for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival outside of the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - Pirates are set to invade Tampa aboard the José Gasparilla ship on Saturday.

It marks the 103rd Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

Gasparilla attracts about 500,000 people each year.

Related: Get a schedule, parking info, banned items and more

Previous: Traffic, parking and getting around on Parade Day

More: The history behind Tampa's pirate festival

Photos: Pictures of Gasparilla 2018 as pirates invaded Tampa Bay

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV