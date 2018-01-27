WTSP
Close

Gasparilla pirate invasion gets underway in Tampa

WTSP Breaking Live Video

10News Staff , WTSP 11:33 AM. EST January 27, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. - Pirates are set to invade Tampa aboard the José Gasparilla ship on Saturday.

It marks the 103rd Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

Gasparilla attracts about 500,000 people each year.

Related: Get a schedule, parking info, banned items and more

Previous: Traffic, parking and getting around on Parade Day

More: The history behind Tampa's pirate festival

Photos: Pictures of Gasparilla 2018 as pirates invaded Tampa Bay

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

It's Gasparilla Day! Get a schedule, parking info, banned items and more

WTSP

Heading to Gasparilla? Here's how to get a free Lyft ride home

WTSP

What's being done to keep you safe at Gasparilla?

WTSP

Gasparilla traffic: Here's what you need to know for Parade Day

WTSP

José Gaspar milkshake is a boozy dessert perfect for Gasparilla

WTSP

Gasparilla 2018: The history behind Tampa's pirate festival

WTSP

Gasparilla's Special Float

WTSP

Ahead of Gasparilla, how to dress like a pirate on any budget

WTSP

Pint-size pirates take over Tampa for Gasparilla!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories