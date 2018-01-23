Heading to Gasparilla? Here's how to get a free Lyft ride home

ST, PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Captain wants to make sure you get home safe from Gasparilla.

The rum maker is partnering with Lyft to give away $20,000 worth of ride discounts this weekend.

Gasparilla attendees 21 and older can enter the promo code 'LIKEACAPTAIN' in the Lyft app to redeem a ride from midnight Saturday through noon Sunday.

Here's the fine print: Only the first 1,000 users to enter the code will receive a $20 ride discount. And it's only valid for rides up to five miles outside Tampa.

The offer comes one day after Tampa officials released a list of closed streets for the annual pirate fest.

Hint: A lot of streets will be closed.

