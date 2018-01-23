WTSP
Close

Heading to Gasparilla? Here's how to get a free Lyft ride home

The Gasparilla Pirate Fest is on Saturday -- an event where it's completely OK and normal for grown adults to dress up like pirates.

Stan Chambers, WTSP 5:13 PM. EST January 23, 2018

ST, PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Captain wants to make sure you get home safe from Gasparilla.

The rum maker is partnering with Lyft to give away $20,000 worth of ride discounts this weekend.

Gasparilla attendees 21 and older can enter the promo code 'LIKEACAPTAIN' in the Lyft app to redeem a ride from midnight Saturday through noon Sunday.

Here's the fine print: Only the first 1,000 users to enter the code will receive a $20 ride discount. And it's only valid for rides up to five miles outside Tampa.

The offer comes one day after Tampa officials released a list of closed streets for the annual pirate fest. 

Hint: A lot of streets will be closed.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Gasparilla traffic: Here's what you need to know for Parade Day

WTSP

Pint-size pirates take over Tampa for Gasparilla!

WTSP

Ahoy! Avast ye landlubbers as pirates take over the Bay and ye Mayor Buckhorn

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories