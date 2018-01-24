WTSP
Close

José Gaspar milkshake is a boozy dessert perfect for Gasparilla

10News reporter Sean Streicher stopped by Bake'n Babes in Tampa to learn how to make Gasparilla-themed milkshakes.

Sean Streicher, WTSP 11:55 AM. EST January 24, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. - In honor of Gasparilla, Bake'n Babes's freak shake of the month is a rum-filled, pirate-themed shake called the José Gaspar.

The Tampa bakery shared its recipe with us:

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/2 cup rum

1 tsp. vanilla 

3/4 tsp. cinnamon 

1/4 cup brown sugar

pinch of salt

vanilla ice cream.

whipped cream

 

Directions: Mix all dry ingredients with milk, to make "rum milk." Blend the rum milk with vanilla ice cream and serve with whipped cream. 

 

Related: Click or tap here to view 10News WTSP's coverage of the 103rd Gasparilla Pirate Fest

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Gasparilla 2018: The history behind Tampa's pirate festival

WTSP

Heading to Gasparilla? Here's how to get a free Lyft ride home

WTSP

Ahead of Gasparilla, how to dress like a pirate on any budget

WTSP

Gasparilla traffic: Here's what you need to know for Parade Day

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories