José Gaspar milkshake is a boozy dessert perfect for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. - In honor of Gasparilla, Bake'n Babes's freak shake of the month is a rum-filled, pirate-themed shake called the José Gaspar.

The Tampa bakery shared its recipe with us:

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1/2 cup rum

1 tsp. vanilla

3/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup brown sugar

pinch of salt

vanilla ice cream.

whipped cream

Directions: Mix all dry ingredients with milk, to make "rum milk." Blend the rum milk with vanilla ice cream and serve with whipped cream.

