José Gaspar milkshake is a boozy dessert perfect for Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. - In honor of Gasparilla, Bake'n Babes's freak shake of the month is a rum-filled, pirate-themed shake called the José Gaspar.
The Tampa bakery shared its recipe with us:
Ingredients:
1 cup milk
1/2 cup rum
1 tsp. vanilla
3/4 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 cup brown sugar
pinch of salt
vanilla ice cream.
whipped cream
Directions: Mix all dry ingredients with milk, to make "rum milk." Blend the rum milk with vanilla ice cream and serve with whipped cream.
