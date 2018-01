Gasparilla Parade 2018 (Stan Chambers Jr. / WTSP)

Pirates, beads and revelry were running rampant during the Gasparilla parade in Tampa on Saturday.

The fun is continuing at the Gasparilla Pirate Fest in Curtis Hixon Park.

Here are some of the sights from the parade, as seen by 10News WTSP Senior Digital Producer Stan Chambers Jr.

© 2018 WTSP-TV