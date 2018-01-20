Pint-size pirates take over Tampa for Gasparilla!

Aaaaarghhhhh! It's Gasparilla time in Tampa and it kicked off Saturday with the Children's Gasparilla Parade.

The annual pirate festival got underway with events, like the Safety Rodeo, Preschooler's Stroll and Children's Gasparilla Parade.

We got some great shots of the Preschooler's stroll, which you can see below. If you're viewing on the 10News app, tap here to see them.

We were also live streaming the Children's Gasparilla Parade. Below is video of from our stream. Tap here if you're viewing on our app.

More Gasparilla is coming in the weeks to come. Next week is the big invasion and parade. Make sure to stay with 10News and wtsp.com for everything Gasparilla as pirates take over Tampa!

