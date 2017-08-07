Sip beer, learn more about St. Pete Pier at upcoming events

Upcoming nights are planned to sip some beer and learn more about the new St. Pete Pier. (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It's been more than a month since crews broke ground on the new St. Petersburg Pier, but some people still aren't sure what to expect when the pier opens.

That's where the pier beer nights can help.

The informal discussions are held at local breweries and give people the chance to check out renderings of what the pier will look like when it's finished and chat with pier architects.

“So much talk about the pier is in a formal setting -- St. Pete is not a formal city, it's a fun city," architect Ken Cowart said. "So it's a way for the locals to meet with a local architect and to talk about it informally."

Cowart says the two questions he gets asked the most are when will the pier be finished and what will it have?

As of now, they're aiming for the pier to be completed by the end of 2018 into the spring of 2019.



There will be space for a restaurant, a bait shop, fishing platform and an educational pavilion and two walk ways, but the pier won't be a finished product on day one. It's designed to expand, adapt and grow with the needs of the community.

There are three more Pier Beer nights planned:

-Cage Brewing Pier Beer Night – Aug. 8

-Flying Boat Brewing Pier Beer Night – Aug. 15

-Pinellas Ale Works Pier Beer Night – Aug. 22

You can find out more information at newstpetepier.com.

