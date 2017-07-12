Models strut their stuff wearing plastic bags and cassette tapes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Plastic bags and old newspaper are not items a viewer would expect to see in a typical fashion show.

Trashion Fashion is an exception.

Now in its 10th year, the unique show has designers put together outfits that are made of at least 75 percent recycled or upcycled material.

“I'm blown away by how creative and amazingly talented people are and how they think outside the box,” said the show's founder Marina Williams.

This year’s show will feature more than 30 designers, who used everything from bubble wrap to cassette tapes.

Designer, and model Helena Devine found her inspiration close to home.

"My dad had just moved here and he had a ton of bubble wrap, so I just took some bubble wrap and duct tape and called it a day," Devine said.

Trashion Fashion is set for Saturday at the ARTpool Gallery at 2030 Central Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $45 for VIP tickets. Proceeds from this family-friendly event benefit the ARTpool Gallery.

