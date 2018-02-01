Monster Jam maintenance, getting the trucks ready for showtime

Monster trucks are built to fly through the air, flip upside down and drive on two wheels; but even the most rugged vehicles need a little maintenance.

A crew of technicians is assigned to each truck to make sure they’re ready to perform come showtime. This could mean replacing shocks, broken axles, bodywork and everything in between.

At Monster Jam in New Orleans, LA, Coty Saucier, the driver of “Mutant,” rolled his truck, broke a couple shocks, and caused some chassis damage on his way to victory.

“A monster jam truck has more moving parts than any other race vehicle built, and some days it feels like there are not enough hours in the day to get these things prepped, but we have a hardworking crew,” said Saucier.

With this weekends' Monster Jam in Tampa, that crew had a chance to work out of their home garage in Palmetto, FL, instead of out of the tractor trailers and arenas like they normally do on the road.

But it’s not just about running good. Saucier says they also have to look good.

“The name on the side of the truck is a household name, so he needs to look like it’s showroom quality, and perform like showroom quality," Saucier added.

A lot of work, so they can go out and do it all over again.

Monster Jam will be in Tampa this Saturday, February 3. The show will be held at Raymond James Stadium. Gates open at 5 pm and the show starts at 7 pm. Tickets start at $15.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

