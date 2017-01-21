Mosi to honor two new scientists in Florida Hall of Fame at Gasparilla Children's Parade

MOSI (Photo: WTPS)

TAMPA -- Two new names have been recently introduced to the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.

Dr. William Dalton of M2Gen, Moffitt Cancer Center, and USF, along with Dr. Yogi Goswami of USF Clean Energy Center will be honored at this year's Gasparilla Children's Parade on Saturday.

The two new inductees will be wearing their lab coats during the parade and walking along with MOSI's group. The MOSI bus will be bringing the youth leadership program which is known to bring children to trips to MOSI whose families could otherwise afford it.

The Gasparilla Children's Parade will start around 3:30 p.m. and will start at Bay to Bay Blvd and Bayshore Blvd. For more information on the day of the event, check out the Gasparilla Children's Parade website.

