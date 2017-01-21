National Most Photogenic Baby Contest coming to Tampa

All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins Medicine. (Photo: All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins Medicine Facebook)

TAMPA -- The 25th Annual America's Most Photogenic Baby Contest is returning to Tampa Bay this weekend!

The contest is currently searching for Tampa Bay's most photogenic baby for 2017. The annual event raises over $10,000 every year for the All Children's Hospital.

The event will be held from January 20 to January 23.

Infants through five-years-old will be eligible to participate in the contest and there is a $35 entry fee. A professional photo shoot with a fashion photographer is included with the entry fee.

There will be four categories, including: precious, comical, beautiful, and fashionable. Photos will be displayed for voting and judging at the University Mall in March.

Parents of participants must register their baby to Gap Kids/Baby Gap Store at the International Plaza.

Registration will be open at the following times:

Saturday: 10 am - 6 pm

Sunday: 11 am - 5 pm

