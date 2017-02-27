Steve Harvey wins with his reaction to Oscars Best Picture mistake

(Photo: Getty Images)

Steve Harvey can thank the 2017 Academy Awards for overtaking his crown for epic flubs.

As the Oscars ceremony was finally revealing which film won Best Picture, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as the victor.

But as acceptance speeches were happening at the microphone, it was soon realized Moonlight was the real winner.

Jimmy Kimmel, who was hosting his Oscars for the first time, took a fast jab at Steve Harvey for the Best Picture goof.

“Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this,” Kimmel joked as the Moonlight cast gathered on stage behind him.

Harvey took his turn on Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. Monday with the perfect tweet in response to the Oscars embarrassing finale.

“Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So… what I miss? #Oscars”

Back in 2015, Harvey infamously declared Miss Colombia had won the Miss Universe competition.

But he was wrong.

While Miss Colombia was gleefully waving at the crowd, Harvey interrupted the celebration to “apologize” for the error, revealing Miss Philippines was the true champ.

