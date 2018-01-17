St. Pete march to call for respect and equality for all

Lidi Armenta (left) and Phoebe Hopps at the Women's March on Washington, Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo: Christian Hopps)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Women from across Tampa Bay will march in downtown St. Petersburg on Sunday, calling for respect and equality for all.

The Women's March is one of several happening across the world. Similar marches are taking place in Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando.

Men and children are welcome to march as well.

St. Pete's march will start at 12:30 p.m. at Williams Park.

