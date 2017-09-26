Tampa children's museum offers growns up chance to act like kids

TAMPA, Fla. -- With all that's going on in the world right now, who wouldn't want to take few hours to go back to being a kid?

The Glazer Children's Museum is making that possible with Grown Up Night on Friday, Sept. 29, for its 21 and over event. Doors are open from 6-8 p.m.

"Grown ups" will get free range of the museum and all of its attractions, plus food and adult beverages.

Kate White, the marketing and communications manager at the Glazer Children's Museum, says It's a chance for people to get out, get moving and have a little fun.

"Right now with the hurricane that just happened, and the current news climate, it's really a great time for people to let loose and forget their worries," White said.

This will be the third grownup night held at the museum, and they have been growing in popularity. This Friday's event is expected to sell out at 550 people.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

