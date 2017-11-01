Tampa ranked in Top 15 best cities for vegans, vegetarians

Vegetables for sale at a supermarket (Photo: Associated Press)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Today is World Vegan Day, an annual event held to celebrate the plant-based lifestyle.

Whether you’re full-on vegan, vegetarian or you enjoy the occasional salad, Tampa is the place to be.

In a recent WalletHub study, Tampa was ranked as the 15th best city for vegans and vegetarians. St. Petersburg came in at 71st.

The study compared the 100 most populated cities -- in 3 different categories: affordability, diversity, accessibility and quality and vegetarian lifestyle.

One of the aspects of the vegetarian lifestyles is the availability of festivals, and there is a huge vegan festival this weekend in Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Veg Fest is returning for it's 8th year and will celebrate all things plant based and vegan. There will be food, cooking demonstrations, animal rescue groups, yoga, music and speakers.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV