Things to do for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Tampa Bay

The city of Dunedin's St. Patrick's Day Celebration will return Friday and Saturday. (Photo: DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD)

Are you feeling extra lucky this weekend?

You should check out some of the fun events going on in the Tampa Bay area to see if you have the luck of the Irish.

Friday Events

Block Party - (727) 317-3333, Noon to 11 p.m. 119 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Thirsty First and One Night Stand close down First Ave. N. for music, games, leprechaun wrestling, and kids zone

St. Patrick's Day Block Party - 2:30 - 9:30 p.m. 1 Beach Drive SE, St. Petersburg

In front of the St. Petersburg marina with live music and no cover.

Beach Party - (813) 281-8900, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. 7700 Courtney Campbell Causeway

Outdoor party with live music, games, and green beer

Saturday Events

River O'Green Fest - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa

Hillsborough River gets dyed green. Live music, beer, food trucks, games, etc. available.

Rough Riders Night Parade - 8.pm. in Ybor

Named after Teddy Roosevelt's famous regiment, the parade celebrates with beads, floats, and more.

Family Fun Events

Bay Area Renaissance Festival - 1(800) 966-8215, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Saturday through Sunday

Shamrocks and Shenanigans theme with games, keg toss, and men in kilts competition.

Food Trucks: Rally Around Town - (727) 892-5715, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday

Indian Shores Festival - (727) 595-4020, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 19305 Gulf. Blvd., Saturday

Vendors, Irish dancers, music, food, and alcohol

Running Events

Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training - 1-888-652-7223, 1:05 p.m. Friday

Shamrock Shuffle - (727) 742-9091, 1507 Trotter Rd, Largo, 7:15 a.m. Saturday ($15-$30)

St. Patrick's Day 5K - (727) 586-6754, 230 Main St. in Safety Harbor, 10 a.m. Sunday ($35 day of race)

For more information on events and places to go for St. Patrick's Day, check out the Tampa Bay Times article.

