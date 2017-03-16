Things to do for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Tampa Bay

Are you feeling extra lucky this weekend?
You should check out some of the fun events going on in the Tampa Bay area to see if you have the luck of the Irish.
Friday Events
- Block Party - (727) 317-3333, Noon to 11 p.m. 119 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Thirsty First and One Night Stand close down First Ave. N. for music, games, leprechaun wrestling, and kids zone
- St. Patrick's Day Block Party - 2:30 - 9:30 p.m. 1 Beach Drive SE, St. Petersburg
In front of the St. Petersburg marina with live music and no cover.
- Beach Party - (813) 281-8900, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. 7700 Courtney Campbell Causeway
Outdoor party with live music, games, and green beer
Saturday Events
- River O'Green Fest - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa
Hillsborough River gets dyed green. Live music, beer, food trucks, games, etc. available.
- Rough Riders Night Parade - 8.pm. in Ybor
Named after Teddy Roosevelt's famous regiment, the parade celebrates with beads, floats, and more.
Family Fun Events
- Bay Area Renaissance Festival - 1(800) 966-8215, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Saturday through Sunday
Shamrocks and Shenanigans theme with games, keg toss, and men in kilts competition.
- Food Trucks: Rally Around Town - (727) 892-5715, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
- Indian Shores Festival - (727) 595-4020, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 19305 Gulf. Blvd., Saturday
Vendors, Irish dancers, music, food, and alcohol
Running Events
- Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training - 1-888-652-7223, 1:05 p.m. Friday
- Shamrock Shuffle - (727) 742-9091, 1507 Trotter Rd, Largo, 7:15 a.m. Saturday ($15-$30)
- St. Patrick's Day 5K - (727) 586-6754, 230 Main St. in Safety Harbor, 10 a.m. Sunday ($35 day of race)
For more information on events and places to go for St. Patrick's Day, check out the Tampa Bay Times article.
