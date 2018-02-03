Thousands of people expected to attend Bradenton Area River Regatta

BRADENTON, Fla. - The fourth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta is set for Saturday.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event on the Manatee River.

"We are very excited to be back for the first round of IJSBA Competition in 2018 with the Action Kawasaki/Yamaha Suncoast Grand Prix/the Mayors Cup," said Mike Young, president of H2X Motocross. "The top personal watercraft (PWC) racers in the world will be in Bradenton to collect the much-needed world finals qualifier points for the 38th Annual IJSBA World Championships."

People will be able to see aerial students by fly boarders, jet surfing and high-powered jet skis from the shores of Bradenton and Palmetto.

Go to the event's website for more information.

Watch: Manatee Co. getting ready for Bradenton Regatta

Watch: Organizers speak ahead of Bradenton Area River Regatta

Watch: Tap or click to view a video of the regatta in 2017

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV