What you need to know for the innaugural Skyway 10K

On Sunday, March 4, runners and walkers will fill the iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge for the inaugural Skyway 10K, which will benefit military families. Race capacity is 7,000 participants, which sold out quickly.

We'll broadcast the race live on Channel 10 and we'll have live streaming throughout the morning on wtsp.com and our 10News app.

There is lots you need to know for the big run. Here’s a fact sheet of race details, whether you’re participating, volunteering or just watching!

RACE DAY

The race begins at 6:10am and lasts until 10am. Participants will go in waves, beginning at 6:10am. The ONLY way to get to the starting line is by riding on the official Skyway 10K bus from Tropicana Field. There will be plenty of parking available at Tropicana Field

The starting line is at Terra Ceia in Manatee County. Participants will be taken by bus there. You have to be wearing your bib to be picked up.

Buses leave Tropicana Field at 5am, 5:45am and 6:30am.

For those leaving at 5am, you’ll start the race at around 6:10am. For those leaving at 5:45, you’ll start at 6:45am. And for those leaving at 6:30am, you’ll start the run at approximately 7:10am.

**If you’re late, you will not be able to participate**

DON’T BRING IT!

Baby joggers, baby strollers, skateboards, rollerblades, unauthorized bicycles or any other wheeled devices will not be permitted. Wheeled devices are permitted if they’re used by registered wheelchair and hand-cycle participants.

You also can’t bring electronics, animals, cash, valuables, backpacks, glass or weapons. You CAN bring a cellphone.

CHECKED BAGS

No bags will be allowed on the course, but you can check them in beforehand. You get one bag checked per person.

SPECTATORS

No spectators will be allowed on the course, but they can watch from monitors up at Tropicana Field.

BENEFIT

With 100% of all proceeds benefiting the Armed Forces Families Foundation, the Inaugural Skyway 10K will be a salute to military families and a premiere bridge run event for years to come.

THE COURSE

