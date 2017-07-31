You can get free breakfast from Chick-fil-a every Tuesday in August

(Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images)

Jacksonville-area Chick-fil-A restaurants will give away a free breakfast entrée to guests every Tuesday throughout the month of August from restaurant opening until 10:30 a.m.

A different surprise breakfast entrée will be featured each week, according to a press release. The giveaway is a way to say “thank you” to customers for their years of support.

“Many of our customers aren’t aware of the wide range of breakfast options we offer,” said Craig Phillips, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A at Wells Road. “We invite guests to join us for a complimentary breakfast entrée; there’s something for everyone!”

Offer is limited to one free entrée per person, per day. Offer is only valid during breakfast hours at participating Jacksonville-area Chick-fil-A locations. Offer is valid in-restaurant and in the drive-thru.

