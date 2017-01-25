Famous friends, co-stars, admirers pay tribute to Moore

When news broke Wednesday that beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away, many celebrities felt the pang of losing the one who could turn the world on with her smile.
Her Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Ed Asner, who played the ornery Lou Grant, expressed his sorrow, saying in a statement: “I lost a great friend, teacher, a great benefactor, all of whom I loved.”
"She will be so missed," Carol Burnett said in a statement. "She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew."
And Cloris Leachman said, "The picture that we all have of her, that’s how she was—sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate. She was America’s sweetheart. Valerie (Harper) and I always had to rehearse and rehearse, to work things through but Mary was always ready to go, thoroughly prepared. The last time I saw her was our Hot In Cleveland reunion. I had a feeling I wouldn’t see her again. If I could see her one last time I’d hold her in my arms and say, 'We love you.'"
Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's Twitter tribute might make fans of the series weep.
Larry King, who interviewed Moore, also called her a friend.
Many other media personalities and anchors offered their praise of the woman who brought life to the fictional TV newsroom, WJM.
And Sen. Al Franken posted a photo of the statue of Moore in Minneapolis, Minn., capturing the iconic image of the actress throwing up her hat with a smile.
