Famous friends, co-stars, admirers pay tribute to Moore

When news broke Wednesday that beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away, many celebrities felt the pang of losing the one who could turn the world on with her smile.

Her Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Ed Asner, who played the ornery Lou Grant, expressed his sorrow, saying in a statement: “I lost a great friend, teacher, a great benefactor, all of whom I loved.”

"She will be so missed," Carol Burnett said in a statement. "She was a pioneer on television and also one of the sweetest, nicest people I ever knew."

And Cloris Leachman said, "The picture that we all have of her, that’s how she was—sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate. She was America’s sweetheart. Valerie (Harper) and I always had to rehearse and rehearse, to work things through but Mary was always ready to go, thoroughly prepared. The last time I saw her was our Hot In Cleveland reunion. I had a feeling I wouldn’t see her again. If I could see her one last time I’d hold her in my arms and say, 'We love you.'"

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's Twitter tribute might make fans of the series weep.

I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017

Larry King, who interviewed Moore, also called her a friend.

#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM. — Larry King (@kingsthings) January 25, 2017

Many other media personalities and anchors offered their praise of the woman who brought life to the fictional TV newsroom, WJM.

So devastated to hear about Mary Tyler Moore. She really did turn the world on with her smile and yes Lou Grant, her spunk. pic.twitter.com/o1TWn4g0B8 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 25, 2017

I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 25, 2017

Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy — Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was appointment TV for me & my mom. I grew up watching her- she was 1 of my favorites. My sympathies to her family. #icon pic.twitter.com/tkRv0pLVVn — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore 🙏🏼❤🙏🏼

Here's to more strong women like you who continue to trailblaze & make the world laugh! pic.twitter.com/konCHEcoUj — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017

No words to express what sad news the death of Mary Tyler Moore is. What an amazing pioneering woman in comedy and entertainment. RIP Mary. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 25, 2017

"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017

who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore 😢 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017

Hard to think of Mary Tyler Moore in the past tense. Happily, Mary Richards will always be with us. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 25, 2017

Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017

I loved the #MTM show. #RIP #MaryTylerMoore. Thoughts with her family and friends.💔 — E L James (@E_L_James) January 25, 2017

Mary Tyler Moore was an icon who changed television as an actor, & director. But I will never forget her performance in ORDINARY PEOPLE. RIP — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 25, 2017

I know I looked up to & aspired to be my own version of #marytylermoore. She had grace, dignity was just so painfully honest & funny❤#RIPMTM — Rachael Harris (@RachaelEHarris) January 25, 2017

And Sen. Al Franken posted a photo of the statue of Moore in Minneapolis, Minn., capturing the iconic image of the actress throwing up her hat with a smile.

Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCn pic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017

