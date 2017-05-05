FCC chairman says agency investigating Colbert joke

Stephen Colbert's joke has spurred calls for him to be fired from "The Late Show." (Photo: CBS News)

Philadelphia (CBS) – FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says the agency has received complaints following Stephen Colbert’s joke about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that has sparked calls for the “Late Show” host to be fired earlier this week, telling Rich Zeoli on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, in his first interview since watching the video, that they are looking into it.

“I have had a chance to see the clip now and so, as we get complaints, and we’ve gotten a number of them, we are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action.”

He promised a comprehensive investigation to determine if any penalty is warranted.

“We have received a number of complaints, as I said, and we’ll follow the standard operating procedures, as we always do, and make sure we evaluate what the facts are and apply the law fairly and fully.”

If they decide to take action, Pai said the most common penalty is a fine.

“Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do.”

