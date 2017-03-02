Florida Strawberry Festival fun kicks off today

Watch Great Day Tampa Bay to win tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WTSP) -- With creative strawberry concoctions, a full slate of entertainers and a host of games and rides, the annual Strawberry Festival has a lineup they hope will again draw in a record-breaking crowd of fans.

According to fair spokeswoman Lauren McNair, last year the festival drew in more than 560,000 people, the most visitors on record.

One of the attractions fair visitors look forward to each year is the food, and this year, organizers are highlighting a strawberry shortcake burger.

Circus Incredible featuring the Wallenda family will perform at this year's @FLStrawberryFst. pic.twitter.com/18klsRY7Ec — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) March 2, 2017

10News reporter Emerald Morrow is doing our taste testing this morning, and will have live reports from the fair all morning.

Check back for more updates as the morning goes on.



At the Stawberry Festival preparing to taste test a strawberry shortcake bacon burger in just a few on #WTSP 😱😱😱🥓🍔🍓@FLStrawberryFst pic.twitter.com/rSCdaw2RK3 — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) March 2, 2017

