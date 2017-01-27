WTSP
Gasparilla guide: 10 great bars close to parade route

10News Staff , WTSP 11:23 PM. EST January 27, 2017

Looking for a watering hole or two convenient to all the action of the Gasparilla parade? Here's a handy guide that might have just what you and your friends have in mind.

Our coverage partners at the Tampa Bay Times compiled this list of the top 10 bars within walking distance of the parade route. Whether you're looking for an Irish theme (Four Green Fields), Italian (Bella's Cafe) or maybe old-school British (Yeoman's Cask and Lion) or something entirely different, you'll be sure to find something to make the traffic and rowdy revelers worthwhile.

And speaking of traffic, check out our guide to parking in downtown Tampa. Spend more time enjoying the festive atmosphere and less time trying to get there and back.

