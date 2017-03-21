Getaway plans second location in Marina District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Getaway, a popular waterfront restaurant and bar on Gandy Boulevard is working on a second location near the Sunshine Skyway bridge.
The owners plan to move into a former Maximo Marina showroom at 4801 37th St. S. and have a large waterfront and dockside bar, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The new location plans to hire about 30 to 40 people.
